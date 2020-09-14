Crash barriers sought for cliffs at Knockalla

There are calls for crash barriers to be installed at a number of locations in the Milford area as a matter of urgency.

A section of the Knockalla road, which is effectively on a cliff edge, is currently without such a barrier, with a car dropping 100ft in a crash there last month.

A number of points along the stretch from Kerrykeel to Milford are also said to be in desperate need of barriers.

Local Cllr Liam Blaney says Donegal County Council must apply for the necessary funding to improve safety for both motorists and pedestrians: