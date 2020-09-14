Concern over ‘stalled’ Letterkenny-Burtonport Greenway

There's concern that the proposed Letterkenny to Burtonport Greenway project is not getting the attention it deserves.

The project, which would upgrade the old railway line into a walk and cycle way has been on the table for years but there are fears locally that it has stalled indefinitely, with other greenway projects in Donegal progressing.

Cllr Michael McBride is calling for a joint meeting of both Letterkenny and Glenties Councillors to see ascertain how the greenway can get off the ground.

He believes it has huge potential: