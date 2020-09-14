B&B owners can apply for grants from today

Bed & Breakfast owners who do not pay Donegal County Council rates will be able to claim grants of up to €4,000 from today.

It follows the opening of applications under the Restart Grant Plus for B&Bs which aims to help with the cost of reopening and operating their business during the pandemic.

The grant will be administered through Fáilte Ireland on behalf of the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation.

Tara Cleary, Accomodation Development Manger with Failte Ireland has been giving more details about the funding: