Naomh Conaill will play in their third Donegal Senior Football Championship final in a row after they defeated St Eunans 1-10 to 0-12 after extra time in MacCumhaill Park.

Man of the Match, Ciaran Thompson's point late in extra time was the decisive score as the defending champions advance to take on Kilcar in what is a repeat of the 2017 final.

Tom Comack spoke with Naomh Conaill boss Martin Regan after today's game...

Tom also spoke with Man of the Match Ciaran Thompson...