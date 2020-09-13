Ollie Horgan reflects on Harps’ draw with Derry City

For the second time this season, the North West derby between Finn Harps and Derry City finished in a share of the spoils with Sunday evening's game finishing 0-0.

The Candystripes had the best of the exchanges in the first half but failed to convert any of their chances.

In the second half, Harps thought they'd taken the lead through Stephen Folan only for the ball to be cleared off the line in what was the best chance of the game.

Ollie Horgan gave his thoughts to Ryan Ferry after the game...

Ryan also spoke with Finn Harps defender Shane McEleney...