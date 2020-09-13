Oisin Orr wins Irish St Ledger

Oisin Orr won the Irish St Ledger on Sunday afternoon at The Curragh Racecourse in Kildare.
The Rathmullan jockey was on board 7/1 shot Search For A Song for trainer Dermot Weld.
The pair finished two lengths ahead of Fujaira Prince who was second.
It is Orr's first ever Group One winner.
You can watch the exciting finish below.
