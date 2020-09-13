Kildrum Tigers win Brian McCormick Sports Cup

Kildrum Tigers have won the Brian McCormick Sports Cup after they were 1-0 victors over Cappry Rovers.

William Lynch's goal in the second half was the difference between the two sides in what was a close encounter.

Meanwhile Keadue Rovers maintained their Premier Division status after they defeated Rathmullan Celtic on penalties.

Adam McCafferey and Callum Boyle had Keadue two up before Niall Carruthers and Reggie Miller brought Rathmullan level.

It remained 2-2 in extra time and Keadue held their nerve to ensure they will play Premier Division football again next season.