Kilcar will play in the Donegal Senior Football Championship final for the first time since 2017 after they defeated Gaoth Dobhair 0-14 to 1-06 in the first of this year's semi finals.

The Kilcar manager, John McNulty was full of praise for his side's hardworking performance in what was awful weather conditions inside O'Donnell Park on Saturday night.

After the game, Tom Comack spoke with the Kilcar boss...

Tom also spoke with Man of the Match Ryan McHugh...