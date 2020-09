Gardaí in Milford say they have been made aware of flooding in the areas of Treanbeg, Legnahoory and Treantagh.

They have urged road users to allow extra time for their journey in these areas and to travel with caution for possible flooding in other parts.

Gardai say the council are aware of many flooded areas and are working on the issues.

Should you come across a badly flooded area, it is advised to contact gardai or Donegal County Council.