The Chief Executive of Letterkenny Chamber says business data from Donegal was important in influencing government policy in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an interview on the Business Matters programme which will be broadcast this evening after 7 o'clock, Toni Forrester says the local chamber's membership of Chambers Ireland was crucial because it gave Letterkenny and Donegal a seat at the highest table when policy responses were being discussed.

She says it was a crucial time: