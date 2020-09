Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon and Cloughaneely will contest the Donegal Intermediate Football Championship final after advancing their respective semi finals.

Aodh Ruadh got the better of Naomh Columba after extra time in what was an epic encounter in Killybegs.

They ran out 2-10 to 1-12 victors in the end.

Darren McGeever's penalty was the difference between Cloughaneely and Buncrana as last year's beaten finalists won 1-13 to 0-14 points at O'Donnell Park.

Tom Comack reports from Letterkenny...