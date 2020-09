Martin Harley's winning streak continued today after he rode a 165/a double at Wolverhampton.

The Trentagh native's first win of the day, came in the opening race, he rode 14/ shot Barat to victory for trainer Mick Channon.

His second victory came in the next race on board the Michael Bell trained Farewell Kiss at 10/1.

The wins come after he landed an 98/1 treble on Thursday at Chelmsford City as well as a win on Friday at Salisbury.