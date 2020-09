255 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic - 156 of them are in Dublin.

One more person with Covid 19 has died, bringing the death toll to 1,784.

22 cases are in Waterford, with 13 in Donegal, 11 in Wicklow, 9 in Limerick, 8 in Kildare and 5 in Clare.

The remaining 31 cases are in thirteen other counties.

The National Public Health Emergency Team says 68 per cent of today's cases are under the age of 45.