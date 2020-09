Ulster University has launched a consultation on the potential of bringing some health science courses to Magee.

Urging people to respond, Foyle MLA Karen Mullan said it's essential that other health courses be moved from Jordanstown to Derry to augment the new Graduate Entry Medical School which is due to open next year.

Karen Mullan says it would have a significant impact on the expansion of Magee, and also help the economic regeneration of the north west: