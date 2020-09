Termon will play Donegal Senior Football Championship for another year after they defeated Milford1-11 to 0-08 at O'Donnell Park.

Daire McDaid was top scorer for Francie Friel's side scoring four points with two of those coming from frees.

Milford now face a dreaded play off final against Dungloe with the loser dropping into the Intermediate Championship for next year.

Tom Comack reports for Highland Radio Sport...