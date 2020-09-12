Donegal TD calls for end to dual pay scale in disability sector.

A South Donegal TD is calling for an end to the dual pay scales operating within the disability sector.

Since 2012, those who work for voluntary organisations in the sector have been treated differently to colleagues working directly for the HSE and other state services. They had their pay cut during the financial crisis, but did not have pay restored in the intervening years.

Deputy Marian Harkin says with this in mind, threats to further cut the funding for disability organisations are even more unacceptable.

She says it's an anomaly which must be addressed: