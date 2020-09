Termon will play Senior Football again next year after they defeated Milfor 1-11 to 0-08 in their Relegation Play-Off semi final.

Francie Friel's side led 0-08 to 0-02 at half time and looked in control throughout the second half, before their win was sealed by a Ryan McFadden goal late in the game.

After the game Tom Comack spoke with Termon boss Francie Friel...

Tom also got the thoughts of Man of the Match Nathan McElwaine...