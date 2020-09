Following on from last weeks 3-1 derby defeat to Sligo Rovers, Finn Harps now face another tough derby game when they take on Derry City at Finn Park on Sunday.

On Saturday Sport, Chris Ashmore spoke with Harps boss Ollie Horgan and put it to him that with games running out Harps need to get something from every match.

Earlier in the week Kevin McLaughlin spoke with Derry City manager Declan Devine ahead of the North West Derby...