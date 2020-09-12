Glencar Celtic claim the Voodoo Venue Cup

Glencar Celtic have won the Voodoo Venue Cup after they defeated Keadue Rovers 3-1 in Ballyare.

Glencar led 3-0 at the break with goals coming from Paddy Collins and two from Eddie McLaughlin.

Keadue got one back on 87 minutes through Owen Boyle but it was too late for Keadue as Glencar ran out victors.

Meanwhile Glenea United Reserves retained their League One status with a 2-1 win after Extra Time over Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves.

Garry Gorman had Kilmacrennan ahead before Dean Gallagher netted with 10 minutes to go.

John McFadden then secured Glenea status from the penalty spot.