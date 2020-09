Donegal's John Kelly has set yet another new Donegal record, but this time in the discus.

Competing in a competition in Sweden, he threw 43.50m.

This means that he has broken the record set by Sean Carlin back in 1979.

Meanwhile, there were a number of good performances by Donegal athletes at the NI & Ulster Senior Track and Field Championships.

On Saturday Sport, athletics correspondent Patsy McGonagle went through some of the main events...