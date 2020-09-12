Aileach win Buncrana Credit Union Cup

Aileach added to their League success this afternoon by winning the Buncrana Credit Union Cup.

They defeated Clonmany Shamrocks 5-3 at Maginn Park.

Aaron Nash put Aileach 1-0 up but Damie Duffy equalised just on the stroke of half time.

Jason Devlin scored early in the second half and gave Clonmany a 2-1 lead.

Two quick goals from Gavin Doherty and Ethan Canning turned the tie around again as Aileach led for the second time in the game.

They then rounded off the win with goals from Gareth McGlynn and Darren McMonagle before Clonmany added a consolation through Mark McLaughlin.