A lobby group's accused public health doctors of having "an anti-pub agenda".

The Licenced Vintners' Association says any extension of pub closures in Dublin will mean some owners will default on their mortgages.

The National Public Health Emergency Team is now considering further restrictions in the capital after a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases there.

LVA chief executive Donal O'Keeffe says his members need to open on the 21st of the month as planned.