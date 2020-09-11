Pieta House Letterkenny endeavouring to restore face to face sessions

A senior figure with Pieta House says they are endeavouring to restore face to face sessions at their Letterkenny facility as quickly as possible.

Speaking last evening to mark World Suicide Prevention Day, Pieta's Advocacy Manager Tom McEvoy said the organisation is absolutely committed to maintaining its Donegal base and restoring all services there.

Mr McEvoy told Highland Radio there has been an increase in demand for support over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic, and that's been reflected in the North West: