Outdoor food market on the way for Donegal Town!

An outdoor food market is to be established in the heart of Donegal Town.

€25,000 in funding has been awarded for the project under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

The market will run weekly, allowing local food producers to showcase their products.

Chair of the Donegal MD Cllr Michael Naughton says the move will hopefully encourage more people to come and shop in the town:

