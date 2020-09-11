Man convicted of Strabane native’s murder in Dublin

A 41 year old man has been convicted of the murder of a father of five in the Sunset House Pub in Dublin in April 2016.

Strabane native Michael Barr died after being shot seven times at close range.

David Hunter with an address at Du Cane Road, White City, London has been found guilty at the non-jury Special Criminal Court.

His DNA was found in a mask in a car involved in the shooting, which was part of the Hutch/Kinahan feud.

The victim's father, Colin Barr, says he's not afraid of the Kinahans........