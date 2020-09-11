Government under pressure over cancer screening backlog

A Donegal TD is calling on the government to clearly outline how it intends to address backlog in cancer screening and treatment services.

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn was speaking after a Sinn Féin Dáil motion on the issue was defeated in the Dail last evening.

Deputy Mac Lochlainn says they were seeking increased funding to enable cancer screening to operate at full capacity in a Covid environment, as well as a full review of the National Cancer Strategy.

He says having voted against the the Sinn Fein motion, government representatives must now outline their alternatives: