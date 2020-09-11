Five new Covid cases in Donegal ; 211 cases and one death nationally

Five more cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed today in Donegal, with a total of 211 cases and one more Covid related death reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team

There's now been a total of 1,781 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland since the pandemic began, with a total of 30,571 confirmed cases.

North of the border, 88 new cases of Covid 19 have been reported, with no further Coronavirus-related deaths.

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 1 person with COVID-19 has died.

There has now been a total of 1,781* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday 10th September, the HPSC has been notified of 211 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 30,571 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

100 are men / 108 are women

73% are under 45 years of age

28% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

42 cases have been identified as community transmission

121 in Dublin, 17 in Louth, 10 in Limerick, 8 in Cork, 7 in Westmeath, 7 in Wicklow, 6 in Laois, 5 in Donegal, 5 in Galway, and the remaining 24 cases are in Carlow, Clare, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Longford, Mayo, Meath, Offaly, Roscommon, Tipperary, and Waterford.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “While we are seeing a continued increase in cases, particularly in Dublin, this is at least partly due to the willingness of people to heed our core messages around knowing the symptoms and coming forward promptly for testing. This together with all of the other key behaviours will help to break the chains of transmission in our communities.

“This weekend, please limit your social contacts, especially visitors to your home. Avoid crowds, keep your distance from others and wear a face covering where appropriate.”