Donegal TD calls for major funding injection into mental health services

A Donegal Deputy is calling for a major funding injection into mental health services as part of the upcoming budget.

In its pre-budget submission, Mental Health Reform is seeking an additional €80 million into Ireland's mental health services to help the system cope with whats been described as increasing demands for treatment as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking in the Dail Deputy Thomas Pringle says Covid has put focus on our mental health system, which was already wanting.

He says it's vital that the Government react accordingly to the demand: