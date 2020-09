A Donegal Senator is calling on the Government to ensure that the travelling community are not discriminated against when the remaining pubs reopen.

Under Covid-19 guidelines, groups in pubs must be limited to a maximum of six people from no more than three households.

The remaining pubs are due to reopen on September 21st.

Speaking in the Dail Senator Eileen Flynn says while she is supporting the pubs reopening, there must be fair access to all: