Donegal gets €179,000 under Town and Village Renewal Scheme

Donegal is to receive funding of €179,000 for projects under the second round of the enhanced Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

Among the highlights include almost €40,000 to improve the walkability of Dungloe and almost €40,000 to establish social distancing access to the Buncrana Tourist Office.

The focus of the funding is on measures and interventions that help towns and villages in Donegal to adapt to social distancing requirements and to provide safe environments that encourage people into towns and villages to shop and socialise.

See the full list below: