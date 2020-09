The points requirements for college courses are up on last year because of grade inflation in this year's calculated Leaving Cert.

This year's college offers will go live at two o'clock today.

Around 3,600 extra college places have been added this year, to ease some of the pressure for high-demand courses.

Billy Bennett, Registrar at Letterkenny IT and a CAO board member, says it's not game over if you don't get your top choice today: