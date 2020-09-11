CAO First Round offers published this afternoon

Points for most College courses have increased compared to last year.

Over 53 thousand people have received their Round One CAO offers this afternoon.

Just over half of CAO applicants applying to a level 8 course have received a first round offer.

As expected there's been an increase in point requirements for many courses.

At Letterkenny Institute of Technology, the highest points requirements are 400 for General Nursing, with 357 rquired for Psychiatric Nursing and 326 for Intellectual Disability Nursing. Not everyone who receives those points will receive offers.

The next highest requirement is for Computer Science at 317.

Level 8 Course Points Requirements -

Level 7/6 Course Points Requirements -