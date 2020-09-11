Bus Eireann clarify details on Donegal school transport

Bus Eireann confirmed that the portal to apply for a school bus ticket temporarily shut last month because they were overwhelmed with queries and needed to prioritise getting the scheme up and running.

An estimated 10,000 pupils in Donegal use Bus Eireann's school transport system on 540 routes right across the county.

All eligible pupils in Donegal now have their tickets for this academic year with Bus Eireann now working through the non-eligible pupils who applied and paid by the deadline.

Chief Communications Officer with Bus Eireann Eleanor Farrell says work is underway to roll out 50% capacity for post-primary: