Jockey Martin Harley was on top form on Thursday as the Donegal man claimed a 98/1 treble at Chelmsford City.

His first win of the day came in the 5.30pm race on board 3/1 favourite Letmelivemylife for trainer Alan King.

He again teamed up with King to win the 7pm one mile on Lord Neidin at 6/1.

The treble was completed ninety minutes later on 5/2 favourite Harbour Vision for trainer David Brown.

Harley's good evenings work brings the Trentagh native to 21 wins for the season.