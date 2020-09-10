Stark warning issued over backlog in cancer screening

A Donegal County Councillor says lives will be lost if the backlog in cancer screening and treatment is not addressed.

There are urgent calls on the Government to come up with the necessary funding to tackle the backlog and to restore services to pre-Covid levels.

Medical oncology services are operating at about 70 per cent capacity currently.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle who is also Vice-Chair of the Regional Health Forum West says there are big concerns locally over an apparent lack of willingness to sanction the money needed:

Echoing those comments, Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle says the pandemic proved the health service can operate properly with extra funding and the Government must act immediately: