The President is urging the public to re-double its efforts to follow public health advice in a bid to suppress Covid-19.

Michael D Higgins believes there is a need for "solidarity, care, compassion and kindness" in our collective response to the pandemic.

1,781 people have died from the virus over the past six months, while more than 30 thousand people have been infected.

President Michael D. Higgins is encouraging everyone to renew their commitment to slow the spread of Covid-19..............