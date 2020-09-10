Minister keen to see delivery of Connacht Ulster Alliance

The Minister for Higher Education has confirmed that significant progress is being made in relation to the Connacht Ulster Alliance of LYIT, Sligo IT and GMIT in meeting the relevant criteria.

The Connacht Ulster Alliance brings together the three Institutes of Technology with a view towards pooling their resources and becoming a Technological University.

The move has been described as a game changer in terms of higher education in the North West region.

Speaking in the Dail, Minister Simon Harris says he's keen to see it delivered as quickly as possible: