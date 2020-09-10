Kilmacrennan Celtic win appeal and are Premier Division Champions

Kilmacrennan Celtic are Donegal League Premier Division champions after their appeal to the Ulster FA was upheld today.

Kilmacrennan were docked three points for allegedly fielding a player who should have been serving a one match man in their game with Cranford United.

The provincial body heard the appeal and went in favour of Gerard McGrangahan's side who will be crowned champions.

The Donegal Junior League confirmed the outcome on social media.

"We have just been informed by the UFA that the Appeal of Kilmacrennan Celtic regarding the playing of one of their players in a League Match has been upheld. Therefore the result of their match against Cranford United stands as on the day and Kilmacrennan Celtic will not be deducted the points as previously decided by the Donegal League Disciplinary Committee. Taking this into account Kilmacrennan Celtic are the Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division Champions 2019/2020 with a total of 43 Points."

Meanwhile the new champions Kilmacrennan responded to today's news.

"Kilmacrennan Celtic FC welcome the decision by the Ulster FA and are thrilled at being confirmed as Brian McCormick Premier Division Champions for season 2019/20.

We would offer our commiserations to Cranford FC and Cappry Rovers, who are both directly affected by today's decision.

Cappry Rovers have proven to be a tough opponent and will rightly feel disappointed.

However, Kilmacrennan Celtic FC are champions on merit and the recent controversy around this should not detract from the achievements of our Management and Players, who are deserving of their accolade.

Many thanks to our various sponsors and supporters for your efforts over the past season, this is never taken for granted and helps to bring us all to days like today."