Gaoth Dobhair win thrilling Minor Division One Final

Gaoth Dobhair won the Division One Minor League Northern Board title on Wednesday night in Convoy.

They needed extra time to beat Termon in a very tight contest.

Subsitute Aidan Griffen netted the match winning goal in the first period of extra time as the game ended 1-12 to 1-11.

Goalkeeper Diathi Roberts hit five frees for the winners while Stephen Black kicked eight points for Termon and their goal was scored by Brian McDaid.

Gaoth Dobhair will meet the Southern board winners to determine who will be county champions.

Naomh Conaill and Four Masters play on Friday night in the south's Division One decider.