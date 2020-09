The EU has threatened legal action if the UK proceeds with legislation that would undermine the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

The statement comes after a high level meeting between officials from the EU and UK.

The EU does not accept the argument that the aim of the draft Bill is to protect the Good Friday Agreement.

In fact, it is of the view that it does the opposite.

US Congreesman Richard E Neal says the British move will have consequences on a possible US-UK trade deal................