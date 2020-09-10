Drugs seized in Derry as part of major operation

Detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force investigating INLA drug activity, have seized suspected drugs during planned searches in Derry.

Two searches were carried out in the Sevenoaks and Church Meadow areas of the city yesterday.

Suspected Class A and Class B controlled drugs and drugs paraphernalia were seized during the search in Sevenoaks.

In a statement Detective Inspector Brennan said that drug criminals prey on the most vulnerable in society with one aim, to line their own pockets.

They do this with total disregard for the victim, their family or the local community.

Police say that the disruption of the supply of all illicit drugs is a priority for them and they have given reassurances that the Paramilitary Crime Task Force will continue to listen to the community and work with them to end the harm caused by those criminals peddling drugs.

They are also continuing to appeal to anyone with concerns of criminal activity to call us on 101.