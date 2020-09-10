Council acquire much sought after land at Swan Park

It's been confirmed that much sought after land has finally been acquired by Donegal County Council at Swan Park in Buncrana.

The land had previously been in private ownership and now the Council has secured the section from Castle Bridge to Westbrook Bridge.

The popular amenity is also currently undergoing major restoration works after being badly damaged in the notorious floods of 2017 with people being asked not to use the park until such time as the works are complete.

Local Cllr Nicholas Crossan says this extra land now being in Council ownership will enhance the entire park further: