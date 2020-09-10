Calls for more buses for Letterkenny’s special schools

A school principal is calling for more buses to transport children to and from special schools in Letterkenny.

There's serious concern among a number of local special schools that the buses taking the students to school are running at full capacity with the majority of the children with special needs not able to wear masks.

This is coupled with many of the students having underlying health conditions, potentially making them more exposed to Covid-19.

John Haran, School Principal at St. Bernadette's Special School says it's big worry for both staff and parents: