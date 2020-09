There's 'no chance' of a US-UK trade deal making it through the US Congress if the UK violates the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

That's according to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has warned the British government not to undermine the Good Friday Agreement.

Boris Johnson is considering changing parts of the Withdrawal Agreement, which would break international law.

The North's deputy first minister, Michelle O'Neill, says he's jeopardising the peace process.