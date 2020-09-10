Better tourism planning needed for 2021 – McGarvey

There are calls on the relevant tourism bodies to put a bigger emphasis on lesser known places in west Donegal next year.

While the county has seen a huge influx of tourists this year, it's thought that many of them tend to head towards the bigger towns and attractions with smaller villages missing out.

Glenties Cllr Noreen Mc Garvey says with staycations being the big focus in 2020, it's important to capitalise on that going forward.

Cllr McGarvey says better planning is needed for 2021 to ensure every community gets a piece of the pie: