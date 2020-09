Four percent of businesses in the country have availed of the Restart Grant from the government.

The scheme was set up to help companies reopen following the Covid-19 lockdown and are worth up to 25,000 euro.

A survey bu the ISME has found that 68 percent of firms are still using a form of wage subsidy scheme to pay their employees.

The research also says 0.4 percent of businesses have drawn down money from the 2 billion euro credit guarantee scheme.