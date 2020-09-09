The Tanaiste says pubs in Dublin may not open alongside pubs in rural Ireland.

Pubs were told yesterday they could reopen on September 21st after being closed for six months.

However an increase in cases in Dublin and Limerick is causing concern.

A local Councillor and publican has said he feels it was wrong from the start to close pubs due to Covid-19.

It has been highlighted that the only place in Europe where pubs remain closed at the moment, is in Ireland.

Donegal Councillor Ciaran Brogan has acknowledged the sacrifices made by many business throughout the pandemic but has said the feeling in rural Ireland is that decisions made are focused on Dublin.

Councillor Brogan believes the local pubs are a centre of the community and pose as a community hub for locals: