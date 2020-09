The newly appointed MEP for Midlands North West has endeavoured to work hard for the region going forward.

Colm Markey replaces Mairead McGuinness as an MEP in the European Parliament following her confirmation as Ireland's new EU Commissioner yesterday.

He has been a Councillor in County Louth since 2009.

Mr. Markey says that reform of the Common Agricultural Policy and Brexit will be his two main priorities in his new role: