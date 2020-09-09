Major burst affecting water supply in south Donegal

A major burst is affecting the water supply in the south Donegal area.

Irish Water and Donegal County Council wish to advise customers in Leghawny, Cullionboy, Donegal Town and surrounding areas that their water supply has been impacted as a result of the burst on the pumped rising main between River Eske Water Treatment Plant and Drumrath Reservoir.

Leak detection and repair crews have been working to resolve the issue since the burst was first detected this afternoon and the burst repair will be complete as soon as possible.

Water supply interruption is currently only impacting customers in Leghawny, Cullionboy and Donegal Town and it may extend to other areas as the evening progresses and the repairs continue.

Customers are asked to refer to the water supply and services section of our website where the most up to date information will be provided.