Government’s new Brexit readiness action plan to be published later

Ireland's medical supply chains could deteriorate if there's a no deal Brexit at the end of the year.

It's one of a number of stark warnings in the government's new Brexit readiness action plan which will be published later.

It warns businesses of delays to supply chains, possible closures and job losses as well as knock-ons to retail supply chains.

It comes as the British government gets set to publish legislation later seeking to change the Withdrawal Agreement, despite claims doing so would break international law.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said they completely oppose that position.